(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is warning parents to check the toys they have bought their kids this holiday season to make sure the batteries are secure.

According to CSFD, more than 2,800 kids are treated in emergency rooms yearly after swallowing button batteries. If swallowed, a button battery can cause severe damage to tissue inside the body and cause life-threatening complications as soon as two hours.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said to check any battery-operated toys to make sure the batteries are properly secured.