(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a two-alarm fire in northeastern Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

On Tuesday at around noon, CSFD reported that fire crews were on the scene of a fire in the 5000 block of Slickrock Drive, near Dublin and North Powers Boulevards. CSFD said a second alarm had been called.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSFD said at around 12:30 p.m. that the bulk of the fire had been put out, and crews were working on hotspots.

