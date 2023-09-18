(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Air Force Academy crews responded to a structure fire at a hotel under construction on Northgate Boulevard in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 18.

According to CSFD, at around 6:21 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 8989 Northgate Blvd. at the USAFA Hotel and Convention Center that is under construction.

CSFD said Air Force Academy crews also responded to the incident and advised the public to be cautious of emergency crews in the area.

At around 7 a.m. on Monday, CSFD reported the fire was under control.