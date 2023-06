(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a fire involving multiple Recreational Vehicles (RVs) at a storage lot near Pulpit Rock Park is now under control.

CSFD reported that at around 9 a.m., firefighters were responding to the storage lot fire located at 6125 Mark Dabling Boulevard. CSFD said multiple RVs were on fire.

CSFD said 20 minutes later, at 9:20 a.m., the fire was under control and under investigation.