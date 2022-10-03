(COLORADO SPRINGS) — October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is spreading awareness with this year’s theme, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

For the month of October, CSFD is reminding the community about the importance of having a home fire escape plan. The National Fire Protection Association reports that our home is the place people feel safest from fire, however it is where people are at the greatest risk, with 74% of all U.S fire deaths occurring inside homes.

Firefighters recommend developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly so everyone knows what to do when the smoke alarms sound.

CSFD said that you only have three minutes to get out of your home when the smoke alarm sounds. CSFD recommends knowing at least two ways out of every room, making sure all doors and windows open easily, having an outside meeting place, and practicing your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including pets.