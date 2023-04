(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is at the scene of a rollover crash on I-25 near Downtown Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD tweeted around 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, about a crash near the northbound on-ramp at West Bijou Street.

CSFD said the on-ramp is closed and is advising drivers to watch out for crews working in the area.