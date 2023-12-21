(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said in the morning hours on Thursday, Dec. 21 firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that was caused by a space heater, the third in four days.

CSFD said on Thursday morning, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of South El Paso Street near East Las Vegas Street and South Royer Street.

No one was injured and firefighters determined the fire was caused by a space heater that was too close to combustibles.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said this is the third fire in four days caused by a space heater.

CSFD reiterates the following tips for when using a space heater: