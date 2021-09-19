CSFD responds to North Cheyenne Cañon Park for high-angle rescue

UPDATE: CSFD is working to rescue an injured hiker after they may have fallen near Helen Hunt Falls.

According to CSFD, the hiker is about 40 yards off a nearby trail with unknown injuries.

Hikers are being asked to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to North Cheyenne Cañon Park for a high-angle rescue.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Little information is known at this time. FOX21 is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.