CSFD responds to North Cheyenne Cañon Park for high-angle rescue

UPDATE: CSFD is working to rescue an injured hiker after they may have fallen near Helen Hunt Falls.
According to CSFD, the hiker is about 40 yards off a nearby trail with unknown injuries.
Hikers are being asked to avoid the area.
ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to North Cheyenne Cañon Park for a high-angle rescue.
The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Little information is known at this time. FOX21 is on the way to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.