CSFD responds to North Cheyenne Cañon Park for high-angle rescue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Picture of Cheyenne Canyon

UPDATE: CSFD is working to rescue an injured hiker after they may have fallen near Helen Hunt Falls.

According to CSFD, the hiker is about 40 yards off a nearby trail with unknown injuries.

Hikers are being asked to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to North Cheyenne Cañon Park for a high-angle rescue.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Little information is known at this time. FOX21 is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 