(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire near Old Colorado City in the morning hours of Monday, Dec. 18.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSFD shared on social media at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday that firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of South 27th Street near Highway 24 and South 26th Street.

FOX21 News has a crew at the scene and will update this article as we learn more.