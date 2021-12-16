CSFD responds to ‘heavy smoke and fire’ near Ivywild Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — City leaders are providing further guidance on what city and county crews are doing as well as what residents should do following Wednesday's winter wind event.

Currently, City Public Works and Forestry are working in tandem with a focus on the Old Colorado City area. The City will clear trees that are blocking public rights of way. Property owners are responsible for their own debris and downed trees. The City WILL NOT pick up private yard debris. Private trees that have fallen into the right of way will be cleared from the right of way, and neatly stacked in the property owner’s yard.