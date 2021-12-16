CSFD responds to ‘heavy smoke and fire’ near Ivywild Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a “heavy fire” near Ivywild Park.

CSFD is on the scene of a fire near Ivywild Park

The fire’s exact location is 1525 W Navajo Place.

This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information is released.

