by: Ashley Eberhardt
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 / 09:55 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 22, 2022 / 09:58 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported a grass fire burning near Chestnut and Fillmore.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire in the area of 3228 N CHESTNUT ST. Engine 9 on scene reporting an approximate 1/2 acre fire in the field by this location.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 23, 2022
Avoid the area while fire crews respond.
No word on evacuations or injuries.