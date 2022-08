UPDATE: CSFD says the fire is out, and no one was hurt. The camper was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about a vehicle fire at Resort Point between S. 8th Street and W. Cimarron Street.

CSFD says they have an engine on scene and are reporting a fifth wheel and vehicle on fire.