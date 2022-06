UPDATE: The fire is under control, crews quickly extinguished a kitchen fire. A resident suffered a minor injury that was treated on scene.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire in an apartment unit at the Viridian Edge at the Park apartments.

CSFD said on Twitter that smoke is showing from the apartment unit on Twin Oaks Drive, near Dublin and Academy. Avoid the area while crews respond.

