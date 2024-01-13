(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) performed a high-angle rescue for a person who was stuck on steep terrain in North Cheyenne Cañon Park on Saturday morning, Jan. 13.

CSFD said they responded to a report of a person stuck on steep terrain and unable to move after hiking in the cold just before 7 a.m. The hiker was found with the use of the Special Operations Unit drone. Crews hiked up and set up for a rope rescue.

Crews were able to bring the patient down the side of a rock ledge using a rope system, and the patient was off the mountain by 9:22 a.m. CSFD said the patient was taken to the hospital with lower extremity injuries and frostbite.

“We all live in Colorado and love to be outside, but please be safe if you have to be outdoors… dress appropriately, tell somebody where you will be, and when they should expect you back,” said CSFD.

The cold weather puts you and firefighters at risk. CSFD asks you to stay indoors.