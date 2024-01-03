(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said great work by crews saved a dog that had fallen through the ice in the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 3.

CSFD said on Wednesday crews were called to Nancy Lewis Park to find a dog who had wandered out onto the ice and fallen through. The crews quickly responded and were able to bring the dog to safety.

According to CSFD, around the winter months, crews start to see ice rescues, CSFD advises the community to always wait for first responders and never follow a pet onto the ice, it is also advised to keep pets on tight leashes when around water.