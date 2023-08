(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In the late evening hours of Sunday, Aug. 6, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Pulipt Rock to rescue an injured hiker.

CSFD reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, that crews were on the scene of a high-angle rescue at Pulipt Rock off of North Nevada Avenue and I-25, for an injured hiker.

At around 9:45 p.m., CSFD reported the hiker had been brought down and was going to the hospital in a personal vehicle.