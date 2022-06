UPDATE: Firefighters have the majority of the fire under control, says CSFD.

Chestnut St. will remain closed due to multiple fire engines on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire located at 2702 N Chestnut St. near Pike Park.

Avoid the area while crews respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.