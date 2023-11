(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are working on rescuing someone trapped after crash in northern Colorado Springs on Saturday, Nov. 11.

CSFD says they responded to the crash on North 30th Street and Centauri Road around 2 p.m. They have restricted both directions to one lane of North 30th Street. You are asked to avoid the area so that crews can work on the scene.