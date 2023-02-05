UPDATE: SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:25 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS)— The fire has been knocked down but continues to smolder, according to CSFD.

CSFD says, “firefighters will be on scene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist with overhaul.”

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard

SUNDAY 02/05/2023 10:01 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire Sunday night on Feb. 5.

CSFD: Large trash fire on Commercial Boulevard





The fire is at a waste management plant located on 1965 Commercial Boulevard, per CSFD. Firefighters are reporting a large trash fire at the transfer station.

