COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has knocked down a second incident of grass fires in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, CSFD responded to “multiple grass fires” in the area of Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Those fires were put out around 1:30 p.m., and the cause was being investigated as suspicious.

The second incident was posted on CSFD’s Twitter account at 2:45 p.m.

CSFD said firefighters had responded to the area of Janitell Road and East Las Vegas Street on a reported grass fire. That fire was extinguished quickly, according to CSFD, and firefighters remained on scene to attend to mop-up.