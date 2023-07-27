(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership that happened in the late hours of Wednesday, July 26.

CSFD said that on Wednesday, at around 11:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the Phil Long Kia at 1020 Motor City Drive near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue about a fire.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

About 30 minutes later at around Midnight on Thursday, July 27 firefighters had the fire under control. CSFD reported there were no injuries and that the fire was under investigation.