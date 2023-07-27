(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership that happened in the late hours of Wednesday, July 26.
CSFD said that on Wednesday, at around 11:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the Phil Long Kia at 1020 Motor City Drive near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue about a fire.
About 30 minutes later at around Midnight on Thursday, July 27 firefighters had the fire under control. CSFD reported there were no injuries and that the fire was under investigation.