COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was on the scene of a shed fire early morning of September 1.

Around 12:15 a.m. CSFD reported that they were called to Heywood Court near East Woodman Road and Rangewood Drive. According to CSFD, the fire was isolated to an outbuilding and was under control.

CSFD said that no cause had been determined and that the fire was under investigation.