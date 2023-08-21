(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a fire that happened at a home near North Union Boulevard in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21.

According to CSFD, around 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 2800 block of Buttermilk Circle off of N. Union Blvd. near Dublin Boulevard. Firefighters reported the home and a deck were on fire.

At around 6:10 a.m. CSFD reported the fire was under control. All of those living in the home were able to get out safely and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.