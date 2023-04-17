(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) will host its second Living with Wildfire Town Hall for 2023 on Tuesday, April 18.

For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.

CSFD said the Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series aims to empower the community to be ready if a wildfire happens. The topics of the town hall are:

How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program

How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

Knowing your evacuation zone

How to create an emergency plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate

The Tuesday town hall will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pulpit Rock Church at 301 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The town hall will focus on the following areas:

Sunset Mesa

Falcon Estates

Woodmen Valley

Pulpit Rock

Pine Creek Estates

Rockrimmon

Thunderbird Estates

Cragmor

Garden Ranch

Palmer Park

Rustic Hills

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.