(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) will host its second Living with Wildfire Town Hall for 2023 on Tuesday, April 18.
For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.
CSFD said the Living with Wildfire Town Hall Series aims to empower the community to be ready if a wildfire happens. The topics of the town hall are:
- How to do wildfire mitigation around your home
- How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program
- How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire
- Knowing your evacuation zone
- How to create an emergency plan
- Knowing when and how to evacuate
The Tuesday town hall will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pulpit Rock Church at 301 Austin Bluffs Parkway.
The town hall will focus on the following areas:
- Sunset Mesa
- Falcon Estates
- Woodmen Valley
- Pulpit Rock
- Pine Creek Estates
- Rockrimmon
- Thunderbird Estates
- Cragmor
- Garden Ranch
- Palmer Park
- Rustic Hills
Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.