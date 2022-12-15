(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSSD11 says North Middle School will release students early “out of an abundance of caution.”

CSFD’s hazmat team is still evaluating the cause of a strange smell in a portion of the school, according to CSSD11. All students and staff are safe and have been cleared by medical personnel, says CSSD11.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: Hazmat team investigating North Middle School

THURSDAY 12/15/2022 10:55 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating North Middle School following reports of students “mildly not feeling well” on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The CSFD Hazmat team is on scene at North Middle School located at 612 East Yampa Street after receiving reports of 11 middle school students feeling unwell.

According to Colorado Springs School District 11 (CSSD11), North Middle School is on a “precautionary HOLD status” due to a strange smell in parts of the school. Students are being held in the cafeteria, says CSSD11.

At this time, CSFD says the team is not finding any obvious source of danger or substance.

