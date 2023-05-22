UPDATE: MONDAY 5/22/2023 8:13 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), there was an unreported overnight fire in a building. The fire went out on its own but as a result, spilled aluminum plating chemicals.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: hazardous materials spilled on Cimarron St

UPDATE: MONDAY 5/22/2023 7:45 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said roads in the 500 block of East Cimarron Street and East Costilla Street nearby will be closed while crews work on the hazardous materials leak.

MONDAY 5/22/2023 7:37 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a hazardous materials spill on the 500 block of East Cimarron Street.

CSFD reported the spill at around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 22. CSFD said multiple units were on the scene with multiple spilled chemicals that were over 50 gallons.

CSFD is asking the public to avoid the area of E. Cimarron St. and South El Paso Street while crews work on dealing with the leak.

