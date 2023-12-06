Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct location and acreage of the fire.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is mopping up a fire near East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard that caused road closures nearby on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The fire was contained to less than half an acre, but several businesses nearby were threatened. CSFD credited the quick response of fire crews for knocking down the flames quickly.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

“This is a good reminder that grass, brush, and wildfires can happen any time of year in Colorado Springs,” said CSFD. “Always be prepared.”