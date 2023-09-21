(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Overnight on Thursday, Sept. 21 the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to a structure fire in the eastern side of Colorado Springs.

CSFD said on Thursday morning at around 3:15 a.m. firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in the 3000 block of North El Paso Street. The fire was at an abandoned gas station in the area.

While fire crews worked on the fire westbound Fillmore at North Arcadia Street was closed to traffic. All lanes of traffic were reopened at 6:30 a.m.

CSFD reported at 3:30 a.m. that the fire had been knocked down and fire crews were working on checking the interior of the gas station. CSFD reported there was no obvious fire spread and no injuries were reported.