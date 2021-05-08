CSFD extinguishes two grass fires

COLORADO SPRINGS-Dry conditions fueled two grass small grass fires in different areas of Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon.

The first was in a field near Jet Wing Drive where crews were able to quickly put out the fire before the day’s heavy winds carried it further.

The second was on the north side of the I-25 & Tejon interchange that put up heavy amounts of smoke around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews completing mop up operations of grass fire at Tejon/I12 pic.twitter.com/96bx08FwVE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 8, 2021

The second fire was in a sizable homeless camp and CSFD says the heavy smoke was likely from something that was burning in the camp, besides the dry brush that is in the area.

CSFD finished moping up the fire in around an hours time and estimate it burned an area of about 30 feet by 50 feet.

No injuries were reported and the fires were under control before any structures were threatened.

CSFD says there were no witnesses in the area to help investigators determine a cause for either fire.