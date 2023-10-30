(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) engine was hit by a car in the overnight hours of Sunday, Oct. 29, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said at around 11:30 p.m. police were called to a crash on I-25 near the Tejon Street overpass. CSFD engine 4 had responded to an unrelated crash and was sitting in the northbound lane when it was sideswiped by a sedan.

There were no injuries reported and both vehicles were able to move off the interstate on their own, according to the CSPD. The driver of the sedan was cited for careless driving.