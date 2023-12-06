(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reunited with two women who they saved after near-fatal cardiac arrests.

CSFD said one rescue was in April and the other was in July. Recently the crews were able to reunite with the women to see how they were doing. CSFD reports that both women were doing fantastic.

“We’re so grateful these new friends of ours are doing well and for the trust they had in our crews to help them,” wrote CSFD.

According to CSFD, every CSFD firefighter is a trained EMT and every CSFD engine is staffed with a paramedic, and those skills help crews save lives every day.