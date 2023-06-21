(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a structure fire on the west side of Colorado Springs is now under control after it was reported just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

CSFD said the structure fire was located at 2525 West Kiowa Street, which is near West Pikes Peak Avenue. CSFD also alerted the public to be aware of crews in the area.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Just before 11:30 a.m., CSFD said the fire was under control. “Cause of the fire determined to be careless smoking,” said CSFD. The fire was contained to a small deck outside of the home.

No one was injured in the fire.