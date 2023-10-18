(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a fire at an auto shop and later called in a Hazmat team due to unknown materials inside the building on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

CSFD said on Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at an auto body repair shop in the 2500 block of Weston Road, near the intersection of South Circle Drive and East Las Vegas Street. When crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the side of the building, a second alarm was called and additional resources were called to the scene.

According to CSFD, firefighters worked defensively due to the possibility of structural damage and roof collapse which could be seen from a CSFD drone.

A hazmat team was called because of a change in the color of the smoke and due to the unknown materials inside the shop. CSFD said oftentimes body shops have oils, paints, and fuel which present a danger to firefighters.

The fire was under control by 6:50 p.m. said CSFD. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental due to grinding operations. CSFD reminds businesses to maintain good housekeeping, remove combustibles, have fire extinguishers on hand, and not block exterior doors.