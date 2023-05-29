(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to rescue a climber who was injured and couldn’t get out of Garden of the Gods Park on their own.

CSFD tweeted about the rescue just after 10 p.m. and said rescue crews were responding to the Grey Rock formation in Garden of the Gods Park to assist a 20-year-old man who had fallen on Kindergarten Rock, which is in the Gray Rock formation.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

The Gray Rock formation is a large formation along Juniper Way Loop inside the park, south of the Kissing Camels formation.

CSFD said crews were bringing the climber down from the formation in a litter, which is a basket type stretcher used to lower patients who cannot walk for themselves. 20 firefighters were reportedly responding to assist in the rescue.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.