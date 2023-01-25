UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/25/2023 2:28 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the Woodbine Apartments have been cleared of any hazards and those living in the complex have been allowed to return home. The incident has been turned over to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for further investigation.

CSFD tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and said “all hazards have been mitigated” after neighbors reported a strong odor of gasoline earlier in the day. CSPD will now investigate to determine if any crime was committed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Apartments evacuated due to strong odor of gasoline

WEDNESDAY 1/25/2023 2:04 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is evacuating a portion of the Woodbine Apartments, east of Downtown, as a precaution while they search for the source of a “strong odor of gasoline.”

CSFD tweeted at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 that a fire engine, a HazMat team, along with other CSFD units were on the scene. The alleged odor, according to CSFD, was coming from the 3rd floor of the apartment complex, and no fire was present.

The Woodbine Apartments are located at 2020 East Bijou Street, which is near North Union Boulevard and Platte Avenue.

CSFD said the apartments are being evacuated as a precautionary measure, while firefighters look for the source of the smell.

