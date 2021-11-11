CSFD and county fire officials heading to grass fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs

UPDATE: FOX21 has confirmed the fire is on the Air Force Academy’s property near I-25 and the Powers Boulevard Interchange.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire off I-25.

According to CSFD, the fire’s size has not been determined, but city fire and county fire officials are responding together.

FOX21 has been told the situation is the “Air Force Academy’s fire.” We are working to gather more information.

