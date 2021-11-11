CSFD and county fire officials heading to grass fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: FOX21 has confirmed the fire is on the Air Force Academy’s property near I-25 and the Powers Boulevard Interchange.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire off I-25.

According to CSFD, the fire’s size has not been determined, but city fire and county fire officials are responding together.

FOX21 has been told the situation is the “Air Force Academy’s fire.” We are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm