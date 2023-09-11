(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a police vehicle was hit in the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 10.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street about an officer-involved crash. The investigation revealed a marked cruiser responding to a disturbance, was going south on S. Nevada Ave. and was hit by a vehicle going west on E. Las Vegas St.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is currently undetermined and police are still investigating.