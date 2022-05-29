CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Gold Camp Victorian Society presents the World’s Greatest Gold Camp in their 90 minute historical trolley tours that started May 28.

Trolley Tours

Trolley tours will be held every Saturday at 1 p.m. Guests can board the trolley at the Cripple Creek District Museum.

The tour will take guests through the historical places and events of Cripple Creek and the Gold Camp mining district. It will feature reenactments by members of the Gold Camp Victorian Society at the Old Homestead House and the historic Cripple Creek Outlaws and Lawmen Jail Museum.

The Gold Camp Victorian Society, Inc. is dedicated to the preservation of the gold camp history of the 1890s. Known as the World’s Greatest Gold Camp, the District was rich in ranching, mining and railroad history. The Gold Camp Victorian Society safeguards the historical legacy of the gold camp by providing examples of the lifestyles and accomplishments of the early day residents.