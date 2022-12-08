Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26.

Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20.

Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become an annual event. The festival was brought back after popular demand from locals and visitors alike after a two-year hiatus. The last event was held in 2019 and canceled for the following years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of finances, according to Milford Ashworth, Mayor of Cripple Creek.

The city said it is pleased that the support for one of the largest ice carving events in the county has been so strong throughout the years.

“The event draws visitors from across the country and even internationally,” said Cripple Creek Special Projects Director, Jeff Mosher. “It is a significant economic driver for our small businesses and an amazing display of artistic skill and talent. These carvers can do some amazing things.”



Courtesy of FOX21 News

Head-to-head carving challenges will also return to the event with carvers competing in a stadium setting for a $1,000 cash prize each weekend. Teams will also vie for the People’s Choice Award for an overall cash prize of $5,000. Each carving team will pick its own theme to display the unique skills and imagination of its ice carvers. The public will vote for their favorite ice sculpture to declare the winner. Voting will be open throughout the event and will close at noon on Sunday, Feb. 26 with the winner being announced at 1 p.m.

Carvers preferring to work in colder conditions will often complete most of the work at night, according to the city. They will begin working on their sculptures on Wednesday, Feb. 15th. Significant pieces that are part of the sculpture will be required to be completed by the first day of the event.

The ice sculptures will remain displayed for several days following the event. Cripple Creek will release more information as plans are finalized.