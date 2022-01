CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.– The organizers of the Cripple Creek Ice Festival have announced on their Facebook page that the festival originally scheduled for February 5-13, 2022, will be canceled this year.

Because of limited sponsorship dollars and changes in the City’s special event funding policy, the organizers determined that it isn’t financially viable to host the event this year.

The group is hoping that the festival will be able to return in 2023.