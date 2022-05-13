CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Due to the ongoing threat of the High Park fire, the Cripple Creek Donkey Release scheduled for Sunday, May 15 has been cancelled and the donkeys are being relocated from their current pasture.

The Two Mile High Club, the caretakers for the donkey herd, posted on Facebook that the fire had gotten dangerously close to Cripple Creek city limits and they are in the process of relocating the herd.

“Our volunteers are working tirelessly to get them out of the pasture and to a safe location,” the Facebook post reads.

The Two Mile High Club said they will keep their followers updated on a rescheduled date of the release, and asked everyone to keep Cripple Creek in their thoughts and prayers.