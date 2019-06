FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado Springs-area youth pastor has been arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child, according to Fountain police.

Police said on June 6, they got a report about unlawful sexual contact involving a youth pastor at Fellowship of the Rockies church. Two days later, they arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Stephen Houlihan.

Houlihan is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, internet luring of a child, and obscenity.