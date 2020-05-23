Woodland Park Police searching for suspects in Friday morning attempted burglary

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park Police are searching for two suspects in an attempted burglary.

Early Friday morning around 2:30 A.M. officers responded to an attempted First Degree Burglary at a home on Blackfoot Trail. The homeowner was home at the time of the attempted invasion and detectives say the homeowner scared them off.

The suspects were caught on the Ring camera and appeared to be armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

Police say one officer attempted to contact the suspects, but lost them when they were running away from him.

Officers say there is no threat to the public but this is an active, ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.