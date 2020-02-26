Woodland Park Police asking for help in identifying robbery suspect

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Police are asking for the publics’ help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a nutrition store.

Police said the robbery happened on Wednesday, February 19 around 5:38 p.m. at the GNC General Nutrition Center Store located at 1115 E. US Highway 24.

Woodland Park Police said the suspect was in the area from 5:11 p.m. to 5:38 p.m. He is described as a white man, wearing a black or blue baseball cap, black jacket, and khaki pants. The suspect is armed with a silver handgun and left the business in a white Subaru station wagon with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and Woodland Park Police are working together to stop this individual and is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Courtesy of Woodland Park Police

You may submit information safely and anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net, the P3 app, by calling 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.