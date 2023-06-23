(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — Robert Gieswein, the Woodland Park man who pled guilty in March to assaulting and impeding officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, was sentenced to prison time on Friday, June 23.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Gieswein encountered a small group of Proud Boys members in downtown Washington D.C. who invited him to join them throughout the day. After he had marched with the Proud Boys group for nearly three hours, Gieswein took part in pushing a barricade held by police, and threw a water bottle at a line of police officers.

Gieswein was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in prison for two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. In addition to the prison term, Gieswein was ordered to 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Department of Justice.