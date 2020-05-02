Woman wanted for multiple fraud cases arrested in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A husband and wife duo are both behind bars for multiple charges in regards to fraud in El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Carneal and his wife, Tarry Carneal, worked together defrauding businesses and car dealerships.

On April 13, detectives arrested Ryan Carneal, when he arrived at the El Paso County courthouse for a hearing. Carneal has been charged with 14 felonies related to identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery, cyber-crimes and other fraud-related offenses.

Carneal assumed the identity of an El Paso County citizen, using it to fraudulently purchase a car, apply for loans and open other lines of credit. He currently has 7 other active cases in the El Paso County courts relating to fraud. His offenses have reached into Arapahoe County as well. Carneal will likely face more charges as EPSO detectives work to gather more evidence from creditors.

On May 1, with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Police Department and their Tactical Enforcement Unit, Tarry Carneal, was arrested.

Tarry has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Forgery – Government Instrument Issued Document, Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument – 2 counts, Criminal Impersonation – 4 counts, Identity Theft – 7 counts, Forgery Check / Commercial Instrument – 4 counts, Theft over $750 to Less Than $2,000, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Defrauding a Secured Creditor/Debtor $20,000 to Less Than $100,000, First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft Less Than $20,000, and Criminal Possession of a Financial Device.