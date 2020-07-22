Woman stabbed during altercation in downtown Colorado Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after a woman was seriously injured in an altercation in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:45 p.m. on North Weber Street just north of the intersection with Dale Street. The suspect and victim, who knew each other, had gotten into a fight, and the suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police found and arrested the suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local