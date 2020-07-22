Woman stabbed during altercation in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after a woman was seriously injured in an altercation in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:45 p.m. on North Weber Street just north of the intersection with Dale Street. The suspect and victim, who knew each other, had gotten into a fight, and the suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police found and arrested the suspect.