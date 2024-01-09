UPDATE: TUESDAY 1/9/2024 6:16 p.m.

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it is currently unknown if two suspects of a car chase in Cañon City are connected to the shooting death of a woman in Pueblo on Sunday, Jan. 7.

PPD has not confirmed whether the shooting death of 26-year-old AaLiyah Chacon is connected to a car chase through Cañon City on Sunday, but said the suspects in the chase appear to have been in the same type of car as the suspects in the shooting.

According to PPD, the suspects in the shooting were in a silver Kia Rio. An officer with PPD spotted a silver Kia Rio on the east side of Pueblo just before 11 a.m. and tried to pull it over, when the Kia sped away, eventually heading west on Highway 50 at speeds occasionally over 100 mph.

PPD said the car maneuvered around several sets of stop sticks, and then continued into Cañon City. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Cañon City Police Department assisted with the chase, until the car wrecked into a fence and became disabled in the 2800 block of Central Avenue.

PPD said both suspects, identified as 21-year-old Davonte Evans and 19-year-old Jordan Zeigler, got out and ran from the car. Davonte Evans was “found deceased” and Zeigler was taken into custody after a search. Zeigler was booked into the Fremont County Jail on charges of theft and possession of a concealed weapon.

PPD said the homicide investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown at this time if Evans and Zeigler are suspects.

Woman shot and killed on Highway 50 Sunday identified

TUESDAY 1/9/2024 6:08 p.m.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman who was shot and killed as she sat in a car on West Highway 50 near I-25 on Sunday, Jan. 7.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, PPD received a call from a person stating that they were in a car in the 700 block of West Highway 50 when someone began shooting at them. The caller reported they drove away and were at the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard, and two people inside the car were shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the car. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries.

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the woman as 26-year-old AaLiyah Chacon of Pueblo. The coroner said her death is being investigated as a homicide.