(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man was taken into custody following a shooting death on Friday, Feb. 24.

PPD said officers responded around 6:40 p.m. on Friday to the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the found a woman dead inside a home.

A suspect was contacted at the scene and taken into custody. PPD said this appears to be an isolated incident and police believe there is no threat to the community.

Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the woman’s death, which PPD has labeled a homicide. This is the second homicide investigation of 2023 in Pueblo.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner, PPD said.