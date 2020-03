COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in western Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3 p.m. on West Pikes Peak Avenue near the intersection with 15th Street. The victim was stabbed multiple times and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.

